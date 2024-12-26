65.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, December 26, 2024
type here...

Cat adoption group takes top prize at Festival of Trees

By Staff Report
Comments

The Lady Lake Library has announced the winner of its 2nd Annual Festival of Trees contest – Sheltering Hands.

With more than 250 votes cast, this year’s event was a resounding success, drawing new visitors to the library to admire the beautifully decorated trees. Congratulations to Sheltering Hands for their outstanding display, which captured the hearts of the community.

Sheltering Hands was the winner of the Festival of Trees at Lady Lake Public Library
Sheltering Hands was the winner of the Festival of Trees at Lady Lake Library.

The Festival of Trees is a beloved annual tradition that invites families, schools, non-profit organizations, and businesses to showcase their holiday spirit by decorating Christmas trees, which are displayed at the Lady Lake Library throughout the holiday season. This year’s trees will remain on display through Jan. 3, giving everyone an opportunity to enjoy the festive décor.

“The Festival of Trees is a fantastic opportunity for the community to come together, get creative, and spread holiday cheer,” said Aly Herman, director of the Lady Lake Library. “This event allows participants to share their joy while promoting their organization. We invited everyone to highlight their unique talents and bring a touch of holiday magic to Lady Lake.”

About Sheltering Hands

Sheltering Hands is a non-profit organization based in Ocala that provides low-cost spay and neuter services, adoption programs, and ongoing medical care for cats. Annually, the organization performs over 4,000 spay/neuter surgeries and facilitates the adoption of more than 300 cats and kittens. They also provide continuous care for over 130 senior cats through their Love for a Lifetime foster program. Recently, Sheltering Hands opened a thrift store on Teague Trail in Lady Lake to further support its mission of feline wellness and community outreach.

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

You really believe that God has called Donald Trump to save America?

A Village of Virginia Trace resident, in a Letter to the Editor, expresses disbelief about a previous letter writer’s belief that God has called Donald Trump to save America.

Bad Parking photos are promoting bad behavior!

A Village of Glenbrook resident, in a Letter to the Editor, pleads with Villages-News.com to stop publishing Bad Parking photos.

Thank you to the gentlemen who helped us find our way home

A couple who got lost finding their way home, wanted to thank the Villagers who helped them find their way back. Read their Letter to the Editor.

What’s all the fuss about amenities?

A snowbird renting a villa is enjoying The Villages, but is seeking clarification about amenities here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Do you actually believe God sent Trump?

A Village of Palo Alto resident responds to a previous letter writer who suggested God sent Donald Trump to save America.

Photos