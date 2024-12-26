Cat adoption group takes top prize at Festival of Trees

The Lady Lake Library has announced the winner of its 2nd Annual Festival of Trees contest – Sheltering Hands.

With more than 250 votes cast, this year’s event was a resounding success, drawing new visitors to the library to admire the beautifully decorated trees. Congratulations to Sheltering Hands for their outstanding display, which captured the hearts of the community.

The Festival of Trees is a beloved annual tradition that invites families, schools, non-profit organizations, and businesses to showcase their holiday spirit by decorating Christmas trees, which are displayed at the Lady Lake Library throughout the holiday season. This year’s trees will remain on display through Jan. 3, giving everyone an opportunity to enjoy the festive décor.

“The Festival of Trees is a fantastic opportunity for the community to come together, get creative, and spread holiday cheer,” said Aly Herman, director of the Lady Lake Library. “This event allows participants to share their joy while promoting their organization. We invited everyone to highlight their unique talents and bring a touch of holiday magic to Lady Lake.”

About Sheltering Hands

Sheltering Hands is a non-profit organization based in Ocala that provides low-cost spay and neuter services, adoption programs, and ongoing medical care for cats. Annually, the organization performs over 4,000 spay/neuter surgeries and facilitates the adoption of more than 300 cats and kittens. They also provide continuous care for over 130 senior cats through their Love for a Lifetime foster program. Recently, Sheltering Hands opened a thrift store on Teague Trail in Lady Lake to further support its mission of feline wellness and community outreach.