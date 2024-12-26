65.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, December 26, 2024
type here...

Landlord from The Villages allegedly torched tenant’s couch during eviction

By Staff Report
Comments

A landlord from The Villages was arrested after allegedly setting his tenant’s couch on fire during an unlawful eviction.

Youssef El-Masry, 84, who owns a home in Villa Vera Cruz in the Village of Santo Domingo, is facing a felony charge of burglary, following his arrest this past week by the Fruitland Park Police Department.

Youssef El Masry
Youssef El -Masry

El-Masry, who previously has been accused of keeping trashy rental property in The Villages, allegedly went Dec. 21 to his rental property on East Leah Court in Fruitland Park with a handyman and a removal crew, according to an arrest report. While they were on the property, El-Masry’s female tenant arrived home and found her couch in a burn pit in the backyard. She called law enforcement.

El-Masry told officers he had verbally told the woman he would be arriving at her home to remove her belongings. The native of Egypt claimed his tenant had not paid rent since September. El-Masry claimed she owed him $6,000.

However, in a counterclaim previously filed in Lake County Court, the woman had provided receipts proving her rent had been paid. She also said there was no verbal agreement for El-Masry to come to her home to evict her.

The handyman told police that El-Masry had burned the woman’s furniture in the backyard. Police saw metal frames from the furniture in the backyard burn pit.

El-Masry has had a troubled history as a landlord.

In 2022, tenants in The Villages claimed in court documents that El-Masry cut off their water and sabotaged the air conditioning system in their rented villa.

In 2020, neighbors went before the Community Development District 2 Board of Supervisors to complain about El-Masry’s trashy rental unit in Villa Vera Cruz.

El-Masry was also previously caught up in an insurance fraud case.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

You really believe that God has called Donald Trump to save America?

A Village of Virginia Trace resident, in a Letter to the Editor, expresses disbelief about a previous letter writer’s belief that God has called Donald Trump to save America.

Bad Parking photos are promoting bad behavior!

A Village of Glenbrook resident, in a Letter to the Editor, pleads with Villages-News.com to stop publishing Bad Parking photos.

Thank you to the gentlemen who helped us find our way home

A couple who got lost finding their way home, wanted to thank the Villagers who helped them find their way back. Read their Letter to the Editor.

What’s all the fuss about amenities?

A snowbird renting a villa is enjoying The Villages, but is seeking clarification about amenities here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Do you actually believe God sent Trump?

A Village of Palo Alto resident responds to a previous letter writer who suggested God sent Donald Trump to save America.

Photos