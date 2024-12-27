72.5 F
The Villages
Friday, December 27, 2024
Santa delivers good news for doubters about Costco in The Villages

By Staff Report
Christmas has brought some good cheer to those who had begun to doubt Costco’s commitment to The Villages.

The Villages Vice President of Commercial Development Scott Renick confirmed in Friday’s edition of The Villages Daily Sun that Costco has officially signed off on its new location at Buffalo Ridge Plaza.

Costo will build a 162,000-square-foot warehouse-style store, will sell gasoline and offer a liquor store. The store will have 700 parking spots.

The news comes as many in The Villages were beginning to doubt that Costco was actually coming to Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

News of Costco’s arrival broke in April and set off a wave of euphoria for those residents who desperately wanted to see the store here. However, months of silence on the deal, began to fuel doubts about whether Costco was coming to The Villages.

Ed Rockstroh of the Village of Winifred, in a Letter to the Editor in November, sought proof that Costco would be breaking ground here.

