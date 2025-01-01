James Clatworthy Holmes Jr.

James Clatworthy Holmes, Jr., age 95, of The Villages, Florida, passed from this world peacefully in his home with family at his side on December 16, 2024.

Jim was born in Greenwood, SC on May 13,1929 to James Holmes and Lucile (Stone) Holmes. He grew up with his many aunts, uncles, and cousins from both sides of the family. They enjoyed many adventures together which included road trips, hunting, and attending family gatherings and reunions. Jim had a fervent desire to succeed and enjoyed playing on his high school basketball team. In 1946, he enlisted in the Army and was stationed in Japan as a decoder in Cryptology at the end of World War II.

His service opened the door for further education at Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta, Georgia, where he graduated with a degree in Hotel Management. During that season, he met the love of his life, Laura Hobbs; they married on May 22,1954.

Jim and Laura spent their first nine years of marriage in Jacksonville, Florida where Jim had begun his career with Firestone Tire and Rubber Company. They started their family and were blessed with three daughters. The family enjoyed annual visits with family, trips to the beach and mountains, along with crabbing adventures on the St. Johns River. Laura and Jim developed life-long friendships during that time.

In 1966 the family moved to Winter Park, Florida as Jim sought to find a place to settle down with the family after transferring four times in a matter of 3 years with Firestone Tire. Jim’s goal was to open his own business and be able to provide a comfortable home for his family. After working hard to save and find investors, he opened his own business, American Tire Service which was very successful. He also purchased a lovely family home in Winter Park for Laura and the girls, which the family enjoyed for many years. Jim constantly worked to improve the home, building brick pathways, cultivating beautiful roses, azaleas and camellias, refurbishing antiques, and teaching himself woodworking. He eventually created beautiful lamps, rocking horses for the grandchildren and an exquisite desk made from cherry harvested from his family property in South Carolina.

In 1993, Jim’s beloved Laura passed away after a lengthy battle with breast cancer. Jim missed her terribly, but after six years, he made the bold move to The Villages, which allowed him to continue a rich life for 25 years. In the Villages, he made some great friendships and further developed passions he had begun earlier in his life. He was a ruthless bridge player, enjoyed golf, participated in Dinner Club with his singles group and walked with his friends. He was also an avid Orlando Magic Fan. He kept meticulous player statistics during the season as well as stats on potential draft picks. The Magic should have consulted him prior to their draft picks! His daughters kept in close contact with Jim and assisted him in his later years. When Jim’s daughters would leave after a visit with him, they would say, “Bye, Dad, I love you!”, he would often respond, “I love you, too. More than you know!”

Jim is preceded in death by his wife of 39 years, Laura Hobbs Holmes. He is survived by his children; Darby Holmes Stringer of Vancouver, Washington; Ashley Page and her husband Rick of Ocala, Holly Henson and her husband Kent of Winter Park; his grandchildren, Erin, Amanda, Cameron, Colleen, Ricky, Sam, and Connor; along with 4 great grandchildren, Ellie, Miller, Clara and Reid.

Per Jim’s wishes, there will not be a service. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Wounded Warrior Project may be made in Jim’s name.