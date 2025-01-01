Mary Elizabeth Daugherty, 90, passed away in Oxford, Florida on December 27, 2024.
She was born in Chattanooga, Tennessee on January 9, 1934 to James and Juanita. She enjoyed jig-saw puzzles, fishing, family gatherings, dancing, taking care of her family, and loved all of their children that came into her life.
She is survived by five sons: Williphord (Rhonda) Daugherty Jr. of Omaha, Nebraska, William Daugherty of Ocala, Florida, Franklin Daugherty of Ocala, Florida, Christopher (Shannon) Daugherty of Bushnell, Florida, Alan (Danielle) Daugherty of Leesburg, Florida. Daughters: Mary (Robert) Cothran Pyles of Oxford, Florida, Janice (Tim) McGill of Jasper, Alabama, Elizabeth Daugherty of Hazel Green, Alabama. Brother: Steve (Pat) Hickman of Rossville, Georgia. Sister: Stella Fairbanks of Soddy Daisy, Tennessee. Sister-in-law: Joyce Hickman of Dayton, Tennessee and many Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, Jimmy Hickman, Otis Hickman, Willard Hickman and sister Joyce Hickman.
A visitation will be held on Monday, January 6, 2025 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and the service starting at 11:30 a.m.