Mary Elizabeth Daugherty

Mary Elizabeth Daugherty, 90, passed away in Oxford, Florida on December 27, 2024.

She was born in Chattanooga, Tennessee on January 9, 1934 to James and Juanita. She enjoyed jig-saw puzzles, fishing, family gatherings, dancing, taking care of her family, and loved all of their children that came into her life.

She is survived by five sons: Williphord (Rhonda) Daugherty Jr. of Omaha, Nebraska, William Daugherty of Ocala, Florida, Franklin Daugherty of Ocala, Florida, Christopher (Shannon) Daugherty of Bushnell, Florida, Alan (Danielle) Daugherty of Leesburg, Florida. Daughters: Mary (Robert) Cothran Pyles of Oxford, Florida, Janice (Tim) McGill of Jasper, Alabama, Elizabeth Daugherty of Hazel Green, Alabama. Brother: Steve (Pat) Hickman of Rossville, Georgia. Sister: Stella Fairbanks of Soddy Daisy, Tennessee. Sister-in-law: Joyce Hickman of Dayton, Tennessee and many Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her brothers, Jimmy Hickman, Otis Hickman, Willard Hickman and sister Joyce Hickman.

A visitation will be held on Monday, January 6, 2025 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and the service starting at 11:30 a.m.