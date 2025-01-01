71.1 F
The Villages
Wednesday, January 1, 2025
By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Comments
Nancy Toppen
Nancy Engel Toppen was born September 19, 1944 in Tracy, Minnesota to Wilbur Lloyd Jacobs and Dolores (Rans) Jacobs.

Raised in Tracy, Nancy was baptized and confirmed at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Tracy. Nancy attended and Graduated in 1962 from Tracy High School, always a proud “Scrapper”. Following high school, Nancy attended St. Catherin’s School of Nursing in Omaha Nebraska, graduating as a RN in 1965. Returning to Tracy after college, Nancy was employed as a RN at the Tracy Municipal Hospital and for 13 years at the Tracy Nursing Home; following her passion for senior care.

On January 8, 1966, Nancy married Wilmar (Shorty) Engel. Together they raised two children, Maureen (Engel) Collins and Stephen Engel. They later divorced.

Nancy moved to Illinois in 1992 and continued her nursing profession. On May 17, 1997, Nancy married Peter Toppen. Nancy and Peter resided in Lindenhurst until their retirement in 2013. Upon retirement, Nancy resided in The Villages in Florida, where she enjoyed an active life of water aerobics, playing cards, mahjongg with dear friends and neighbors.

Nancy died peacefully on Monday, December 23rd at UF Health Spanish Plaines Hospital in the Villages Florida. Nancy was preceded in death by her husband Peter. Survivors include her daughter, Maureen (Dan) Collins, Son, Stephen (Paula) Engel, grandchildren Brian (Allie) Collins, Bridget (Tom) Flood, Tomas Engel, Ashley Engel, great grandchildren Collette Collins and Cameron Flood. A private family service will be held at a later date, interment will be at St, Mary Catholic Cemetery in Tracy. Donations can be made to your favorite charity in honor of Nancy life.

