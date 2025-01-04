Golf cart driver suffers traumatic injury in crash in The Villages

A golf cart driver suffered a traumatic injury in a crash Saturday morning in The Villages.

The crash occurred at about 9 a.m. on Stillwater Trail near Olanta Drive in the Village of Caroline.

Witnesses said that one of the golf carts was turning when it was struck by the other golf cart. The golf cart that was struck overturned, ejecting the driver onto the pavement.

The driver suffered a head injury and was transported by ambulance to an area hospital as a trauma alert.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office and The Villages Public Safety Department responded to the scene of the crash. The investigation into the accident has been turned over to the Florida Highway Patrol.