58.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, January 4, 2025
type here...

Indoor pickleball palaces fall flat in The Villages and elsewhere

By David Towns
Comments

An indoor pickleball palace that had been trumpeted near the The Villages has gone kaput along with sister facilities at retirement communities elsewhere in Florida.

The Pickleball Club had been under construction on a 4.7-acre parcel off County Road 466 near the Hampton Inn. The  40,000-square-foot climate-controlled club would have offered 16 indoor pickleball courts. A one-time entry fee of  $1,000 would have been followed by a $100-per-month membership fee.

Work has stopped at this indoor pickleball facility which had been under construction near The Villages
Work has stopped at this indoor pickleball facility which had been under construction near The Villages.

In April, a press event had been held to show off the facility at The Villages, which was touted as being halfway finished with the promise of opening in late 2024. Company officials did not address the unique challenge that the facility was going to face, in that it was not golf cart accessible for residents of The Villages.

The company was planning to construct 15 indoor pickleball clubs in Florida and had purchased property for a club in Ocala. Each pickleball facility was expected to cost between $10 to $12 million.

Now the company has announced it is going out of business. Pickleball Club locations which had been up and running in Lakewood Ranch and Port St. Lucie are now closed. News reports in Port St. Lucie indicate The Pickleball Club there closed suddenly, giving its members less than 24 hours notice that it was going out of business. Members said they were disappointed.

The company announced the closing on a LinkedIn post, “It is with great sadness that we must announce that we have closed the company,” the LinkedIn post states. “We did not have sufficient financial resources to continue operations. We have started the process of liquidating the company assets, including our two club locations in Lakewood Ranch and Port St. Lucie.”

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

President Trump has changed his stance on issues he ran on

In a Letter to the Editor, a Lady Lake resident says she’s concerned about President-elect Trump and the positions he’s taking.

Melania looks like Einstein next to her husband

A Lady Lake resident contends that Melania Trump looks like Einstein next to her husband. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Mr. Connelly, we are not in a cult

A Village of Lake Denham resident responds to a letter writer who accused backers of President-elect Trump of being in a cult.

There is a certain amount of insanity in The Villages

A Village of Glenbrook resident says it’s important to do your research before you buy a house in any area. In The Villages, you might find there is a certain amount of insanity.

Deportation of illegal immigrants will push up unemployment rate

A reader from the Village of Charlotte believes that when illegal immigrants are deported the unemployment rate will escalate - and President Trump will get the blame.

Photos