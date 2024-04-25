84.1 F
The Villages
Thursday, April 25, 2024
Florida’s largest indoor pickleball facility halfway to completion in The Villages

By David Towns

The Pickleball Club and Stevens Construction Company on Thursday celebrated the topping out of the building which marks the halfway milestone in the construction of what will be Florida’s largest indoor pickleball facility.

The large metal structure is visible from County Road 466 near the Hampton Inn and across from Laurel Manor Recreation Center.

The Pickleball Club in The Villages will be the largest indoor pickleball facility in Florida.

The Pickleball Club facility will be a 40,000-square-foot, two-story fitness complex that will feature 16 indoor, championship-grade pickleball courts, café, pro shop, locker rooms and lounge. The second-floor mezzanine will house a bar, lounge and provide a viewing area of the courts below.

A rendering of how the facility will look upon completion
A rendering of how the facility will look upon completion.

The second floor will also have offices, conference rooms and storage. Additionally, The Pickleball Club will include two outdoor pickleball courts and two bocce ball courts with canopy shades offering protection from the Florida elements.

Construction began in November and is slated for completion in late 2024.                       

Nancy Jenkins of The Pickleball Club and Matt Jerrells, project manager for the general contractor, Stevens Construction Inc. hosted the event for construction workers and subcontractors. They indicated that this facility would be the largest indoor pickleball complex that they have constructed in Florida. Jenkins told the audience that the Pickleball Club has several facilities under construction in Florida and has purchased land for an indoor court complex in Ocala.

