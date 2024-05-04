Wildwood man arrested after allegedly selling drugs near church

A Wildwood man has been arrested after allegedly selling drugs near a church.

Joshua Malin, 27, was taken into custody on Thursday on charges of possessing and selling drugs within 1,000 feet of a church, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Malin, who has a history of drug use, allegedly sold $70 worth of methamphetamine to a confidential informant in 2023 near a house of worship. The name and address of the church were redacted from the arrest report.

Malin was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $70,000 bond.