88.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, May 4, 2024
type here...

Wildwood man arrested after allegedly selling drugs near church

By Staff Report
Joshua Malin
Joshua Malin

A Wildwood man has been arrested after allegedly selling drugs near a church.

Joshua Malin, 27, was taken into custody on Thursday on  charges of possessing and selling drugs within 1,000 feet of a church, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Malin, who has a history of drug use, allegedly sold $70 worth of methamphetamine to a confidential informant in 2023 near a house of worship. The name and address of the church were redacted from the arrest report.

Malin was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $70,000 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Where was management when Heron Executive Golf Course was ‘fixed’?

A Villager, in a Letter to the Editor, played the newly repaired Heron Executive Golf Course and was left shaking his head. He wonders who was in charge.

The Villages needs to take control of multi-modal paths

A Village of Pine Hills resident, who bicycles with his wife on the multi-modal paths, describes some recent scary encounters. Read his Letter to the Editor.

We are headed to dictatorship if Trump is elected again

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belle Aire resident begs the “blind cult followers” of Trump to wake up before it’s too late.

Villagers don’t have gates but the Morse family does

A Village of Country Club Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, points out The Villages is not a true gated community, but the Morse family is living behind gates at their compound.

Villager says his Black Lab has been attacked by unleashed dogs

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Dabney resident reports that his Black Lab has been attacked by small unleashed dogs.

Photos