Villager injured in golf cart crash found at fault in accident

By Staff Report
A Villager who was traumatically injured in a golf cart crash Saturday morning was also at fault in the accident.

The 77-year-old Village of Hadley man was driving a black 2017 Yamaha golf cart at about 9 a.m. Saturday and had stopped at a stop sign on Olanta Drive at the intersection of Stillwater Trail in the Village of Caroline, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

A golf cart was knocked on its side in an accident Saturday morning in the Village of Caroline.

He pulled from the intersection and into the path of a yellow 2017 Yamaha golf cart driven by an 84-year-old man from Carluke, Scotland, who had been traveling east on Stillwater Trail and was preparing to turn onto Olanta Drive.

The collision knocked the golf cart driven by the Villager onto its side. He was ejected from the golf cart as was the Scottish golf cart driver.

The Villager was transported by ambulance to Ocala Regional Medical Center. He was ticketed on a charge of violating the other driver’s right of way.

The Scottish driver was not transported.

