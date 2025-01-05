Public encouraged to attend judge’s presentation on voting

If trust in the integrity of elections diminishes, more and more people will choose not to vote. To counter the harmful impact of disinformation circulating on social media, voters need knowledge about the processes in place to ensure election results are both secure and accurate.

The League of Women Voters of The Villages/Tri-County has invited Judge Paul Militello, chair of the Sumter County Canvassing Board, to explain the canvassing process which begins with the testing of voting equipment prior to early voting and ends with the final certification of election results.

Judge Militello’s presentation will be given at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9 at the Fruitland Park Library. The public is encouraged to attend and learn more about the canvassing process designed to keep our elections secure.