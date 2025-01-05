64.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, January 5, 2025
type here...

Public encouraged to attend judge’s presentation on voting

By Staff Report
Comments

If trust in the integrity of elections diminishes, more and more people will choose not to vote.  To counter the harmful impact of disinformation circulating on social media, voters need knowledge about the processes in place to ensure election results are both secure and accurate.  

The League of Women Voters of The Villages/Tri-County has invited Judge Paul Militello, chair of the Sumter County Canvassing Board, to explain the canvassing process which begins with the testing of voting equipment prior to early voting and ends with the final certification of election results.

Judge Paul Militello
Judge Paul Militello

Judge Militello’s presentation will be given at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9 at the Fruitland Park Library.  The public is encouraged to attend and learn more about the canvassing process designed to keep our elections secure.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Opposed to Costco coming to The Villages

A Village of Summerhill resident is opposed to the new Costco and the traffic it will bring. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Cycle of trauma perpetuates Israeli-Palestinian conflict

A reader from Milwaukee comments on the cycle of trauma which perpetuates the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

President Trump has changed his stance on issues he ran on

In a Letter to the Editor, a Lady Lake resident says she’s concerned about President-elect Trump and the positions he’s taking.

Melania looks like Einstein next to her husband

A Lady Lake resident contends that Melania Trump looks like Einstein next to her husband. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Mr. Connelly, we are not in a cult

A Village of Lake Denham resident responds to a letter writer who accused backers of President-elect Trump of being in a cult.

Photos