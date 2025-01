Thomas Kepner

It is with both sadness for his passing and joy for a life well-lived that we announce the death of Thomas Kepner, 89, of Summerfield, on January 2, 2025.

Jerry is survived by his wife of 63 years, Sallie, children Tim (Julissa), Karen (Danny), Tom and Barbara, nine grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.

Please join us on Saturday, January 11 at Beyer’s Funeral Home in Lady Lake. Gathering at 1:00 p.m., Service at 2:00 p.m., followed by burial at Hillcrest.