Ladies of Lake Denham showing their support for Leesburg Humane Society

The Ladies of Lake Denham recently hosted a luncheon at Legacy Restaurant at the Nancy Lopez Country Club. Proceeds from the event supported the Leesburg Humane Society.

Gifts to the Leesburg Humane Society included dog and cat food, treats, toys for the animals as well as cash donations. Cash donations were the amount of $902. Donations were delivered to the Leesburg Humane Society by Doreen Allen and Gen Lane Helms.

Leesburg Humane Society is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. It is a private, no-kill, non-profit animal shelter, serving our local community since 1960. They are not affiliated with the Humane Society of the United States.

All monetary donations are tax deductible to the extent that IRS allows. Donations help support the Mission and the animals at the shelter. Donations may also be made through PayPal, by credit card or check. Please call the shelter at 352-669-3312 to donate by credit card or mail a check to: Leesburg Humane Society, 41250 Emeralda Island Road, Leesburg, FL 34788.