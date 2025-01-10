61.6 F
The Villages
Friday, January 10, 2025
Jack Davie, 79, of The Villages, FL, passed away on January 1, 2025, due to a short illness. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Survived by his loving wife Jill Davie, beloved son of the late Elizabeth (O’Brien) and John Davie and brothers to James (Maryann) and the late Joseph Davie. Jack is survived by his three children, Luke Davie (Karen), Greg Davie (Kelly Pfeiffer), and Kristen Davie White (Pat White) Jack also leaves behind 8 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren

Jack was a kind soul with many wonderful qualities, the type of man everyone wanted to hang out with, always ready with a smile and a story to share. Jack and his wife, Jill, moved to The Villages from Michigan over 12 years ago, embracing the vibrant lifestyle and treasuring the many friendships they developed in their new community. They enjoyed countless activities together, from golf to community events, often seen at the square enjoying the live entertainment was a testament to their love for life and each other.

Born in Philadelphia, Jack entered the Navy right after graduating from West Catholic High School for boys, serving his country with pride. After his service, he embarked on a successful career in freight transportation, which took him across various states, including brief stints in Virginia and Chicago. It was in Detroit where he met the love of his life, Jill. They would’ve celebrated their 39th anniversary in June. Jack’s laughter, warmth, and spirit of adventure will forever be treasured by all who knew him. He leaves behind a legacy of love and friendship that will continue to live on in the hearts of his family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the local veterans’ organization in Jack’s memory or your local ASPCA. He will be truly missed, but his spirit will shine brightly in the lives he touched.

