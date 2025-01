To the Editor:

More fantasy non-sense from Robert Basye. When your only source of news is Fox Noise you are expected to be uninformed and ignorant.

The fact is Trump did NOT have an overwhelming victory – 49.9 percent of all voters cast their ballot for Trump.

If Bayse knew math he would know that more than half the country voted AGAINST Trump.

That means that most people voted against the Orange idiot.

Tammy Echrich

Lady Lake