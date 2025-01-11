Leland Lauderdale

Leland Emmett Lauderdale, age 85, of Summerfield, Florida was called home on January 6, 2025, after a brief illness.

Born in 1939 to the late John and Lula (Creamer) Lauderdale of Opa-Locka, Florida. He grew up between two military air bases which inspired his dream of becoming a pilot. He joined the US Air Force (Strategic Air Command) where he acquired his aircraft mechanical skills. Later he would trade aircraft mechanical work at a local private airport for flight time towards his pilot’s license.

After much hard work and determination, he secured his license and was hired by Eastern Airlines. After 25 years he retired as a Captain on his favorite aircraft, the Boeing 727. He enjoyed flying, riding his airboat, hunting, fishing, horses, college football, camping and the company of family and friends.

Jim was preceded in death by his daughter Catherine and grandson Cody of North Carolina.

He is survived by his loving wife Linda, sister Lethia (Jane) Davenport (Pembroke Pines), daughters Deborrah (Ocala) and Martha (North Carolina), grandchildren Luke, Janee, Brittnay, Mark Jr., Austin and Grayson and great grandson Brick, nieces and nephews.

Please join us on Friday January 17, 2025, at Grace Baptist Church, 10835 SE 70th Avenue, Belleview, Florida (352-245-9252). Visitation begins at 10:00 a.m. and service at 10:30 a.m. followed by interment at the National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida.

In lieu of flowers please consider donations to the American Cancer Society. “It is impossible to forget someone who gave us so much to remember”