Sheryl M. Marzullo

Sheryl Marzullo of 1217 Kinsley Street, The Villages, Florida passed away on January 3, 2025 at the age of 78. Sherry was born on March 28, 1946 in Brooklyn, NY where she grew up with loving parents and three siblings, Alan, Rhonda and Phil.

She graduated from Camden Community College with a 4.0 grade point average with an Associate’s degree in Computer Science. She worked as a stay at home mom until her girls were in high school, then worked for Cigna as a Systems Analyst for 25 years.

Sherry loved travel, dancing, golf, Canasta, Mah-jongg, and especially spending time with family and friends. Her love and positivity affected everyone in her orbit. She lit up every room she walked into with her smile and beautiful spirit. Her striking eyes were captivating. Sherry’s long marriage to Phil was a true love story, an inspiration to all who witnessed them. She loved her daughters, sons-in laws and five grandchildren with all of her heart. At every wedding or celebration, you could find her on the dance floor- especially to the song “We Are Family”.

She was preceded in death by her Father Murray Miskoff, Mother Ethyl Miskoff, and brother Alan Miskoff

She was the beloved wife of Philip (Phil) Marzullo, adored mother of Andrea Polonsky (Michael), Lori Rowe (Garry) and beloved grandmother to Kyle Rowe, Emily Rowe, Benjamin Polonsky, Gabe Polonsky and Max Polonsky.

The family would like to thank Cornerstone Hospice for the care and compassion they showed to our family in her final days.

Family and friends are invited to 1217 Kinsley Street, The Villages, Florida on January 8, 2025 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. There will be a memorial service in person or on Zoom at 6 p.m. You may access the Zoom with the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89509179486

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in her honor to the Alzheimer’s Association-