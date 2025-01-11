Susan Paoli

The Villages – Susan Constanzer Paoli, 64, of the Villages, Florida passed away on December 22, 2024 after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

Susan was born in Westfield, New York on February 14, 1960 to Leon and Joan Constanzer. After graduating from Elmira Free Academy she earned her BA from Fredonia State and a Masters from Buffalo State. She worked at several not-for-profit organizations before being employed by New York State specializing in Human Resources.

Susan is preceded in death by her father Leon Constanzer. She is survived by her husband Michael of 22 years; daughters Janna Reilly (Mike) of Petaluma, California and Maggie Reilly (Matt) of Brooklyn, NY; sister Leslie Ahrens (Calvin) of Cuero, Texas; mother Joan Constanzer (Keith) of Rochester, NY; her precious grandsons Henry and Felix Tredowski, and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

Susan had an infectious personality that touched everyone she met. She most cherished the time she got to spend with her grandsons Henry and Felix. She loved to exercise to stay in shape and hang out at the pool with her buddies. She also loved watching sports, especially her beloved Cleveland Browns and Indians and of course the Syracuse Orange. She was happy being near the oceans and mountains, most notably the annual weeklong gatherings at the family cabin in Wellsboro, PA.

A Celebration of Susan’s Life will be held March 2, 2025 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. with a reception to follow at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Home on 3975 Wedgewood Lane in The Villages, FL.