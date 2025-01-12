Arthur Leonard Malacky

After making his home in the Sunset Ridge neighborhood of The Villages, FL for over 19 years, Arthur Leonard Malacky passed away peacefully at the age of 90 from Coronary Heart Disease.

Originally from Chicago, IL, Art distinguished himself at the University of Illinois and graduated in 1961 with a B.S. in Chemical Engineering and was honored by the University for his outstanding scholarship with his name on a bronze tablet. Throughout his life, Art won admiration and friendship from many he met through his own warmth, kindness, and generosity of spirit.

From his time serving in France in the US Army to his life’s work of 28 years in the oil industry to retirement first in Prescott, AZ in 1991 and finally here in The Villages in 2005, Art was one of a kind and always sought ways to help others. In Prescott, he founded an organization called “Prescott People Who Care” and he spent many hours volunteering in the Dementia Ward in the VA Hospital there. In The Villages, Art fell in love with senior baseball as both a player and an umpire in Divisions 4 and 5.

Art especially enjoyed his interactions with the other men, and they appreciated him for his love of the sport, his sense of humor and his ready willingness to help in any way he could. Unfortunately, due to the onset of Parkinson’s Disease, Art was unable to continue baseball in later years.

He is survived by his best friend and wife of 68 years Cindy Miller Malacky; sons Brett of AZ, and Paul (Leigh Ann) of CO; brother Ed (Caroline) Malacky; many nieces; and nephews; and his beloved Toy Poodle Mindy. Art was preceded in death by his parents Ed and Olga Malacky; and sister Dorothy Mellendorf.