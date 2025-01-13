54.6 F
Monday, January 13, 2025
By Villages-News.com Obituaries
John Mark Sullivan, 62, of The Villages, FL passed away Friday, January 10, 2025. He was born May 8, 1962, in Chicago, IL to Melvin James and Janice Geraldine (nee Rogers) Sullivan.

John retired as a Lead Electrician after 27 years from the city of Hollywood, FL.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Vincent Sullivan and younger sister, Patricia Garcia.

He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Lynn Sullivan; sons: Michael (Jessica) Sullivan and Robert “R.J.” (Gaby) Sullivan; sister, Karen (Randy) Wright; grandchildren: Konner and Khloe. Along with many loving family members and friends.

The family is having a private celebration of life memorial service at later date.

