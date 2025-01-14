Denise Cancia Martel-Bastien

Denise Cancia Martel-Bastien 68, of The Villages, Fl passed away surrounded by a loving family on January 8, 2025, 8 months to the day after being diagnosed with Pancreatic Cancer. During her final days she wanted us to “tell her story” as it started with “Hello Everybody, Yes, I’m dead.”

She was born in Manchester, NH, the daughter of Robert and Candy Martel, she grew up on the West Side of the city attending the local schools. After graduation she worked in the hospitality and restaurant industry, eventually managing The Howard Johnson’s Restaurant in Danvers Mass where she met her best friend, roommate and eventually sister-in-law Lisa. Later she returned to Manchester and worked at Anton’s Restaurant while opening/operating Denise’s Ceramics with her mom. (who she thought of frequently while fighting her cancer). Her working life continued with 27 years as a postal employee. She retired from the USPS in Londonderry NH as a rural carrier in 2020.

In 2017, Dee was inducted into the USPS Hall of Fame achieving Hero Status. While on her route she took care of a 3-year-old. The boy had been lost in his condo unit in the middle of winter shoeless and sobbing and she assured him that he was safe and with a friend until authorities arrived.

Denise enjoyed being a young, vibrant unassuming 20+ year old going to local clubs dancing, partying and becoming a groupie to the local band Hot Property. It was at that time that she began “A Love Story” with Gerry (the keyboard player) that would be the envy of everyone they met for the next 42 adventurous years!

The adventures continued, settling in Manchester helping to raise Gerry’s two boys as her own. She loved, admired and was so proud of being involved in every aspect of their lives from childhood, manhood to fatherhood. Dan and Jeff loved her back unconditionally as their “second mom”, solidifying this love especially in her struggles with cancer and in the last month of her earthly life.

Denise’s story continues – 25 years filled with memories of lake life on Crystal Lake in Gilmanton IW New Hampshire. Lake projects, heading the boat parade 4th of July (23 years), raking the lake, beating/skunking Gerry at Cribbage, playing parcheesi while floating in our boat. Going out with Denise and Ernie on antique car excursions in the MGB. Tubing and a nightly fire pit with 4 special young ladies (her granddaughters): Shelby, Catherin, Adelaide and Elenore who continued to show their love and admiration for their Mémère on her journey through the many Facetimes and What’s App. Conversations.

Dee Bastien AKA Mrs. B had the great distinction of being called the “First Lady of Alvirne Music”. As she told everyone. “If I wanted to see my husband (Gerry, the band director) then I would have to get involved.” After working all day at the post office, she would come by to Alvirne High School in Hudson NH (the next town over from Londonderry) and make things happen in the music office/area much to Gerry’s amazement.

Mrs. B made a difference – as over 600 + Facebook comments, accolades of admiration and love as well as private messages to her husband have attested since her passing.

In the last 2 years, The Villages, Florida became the winter retreat. Golf, Bocce, Shows, Dinner and Dancing in the Squares helped to bring out Dee’s zest for life, fun, passion, and compassion. “Fitting in” with the Victory Dr neighborhood was a blessing. Yes, God put her here for a reason.

Denise (Dee) was predeceased by her parents Bob and Candy, brothers Ronnie R and Rickie G Martel, her Mémère (grandmother) Angeline Gauthier as well as an aunt and uncles.

She is survived by her husband Gerry, (42 years), Dan Bastien, his significant other Elizabeth Hester, (Maryland), Jeff Bastien and Nicole (Munich, Germany). Her brother Robbie and his wife, Denise’s best friend Lisa Martel, (Candia NH), her godson Jaymin Martel (Candia NH) and the loves of her life granddaughters: Shelby, Catherin, Adelaide and Eleonore. Normand Bastien Sr. and sister-in-law Cathy (N. Ft. Myers) as well as her niece Cathy Jo Reed and Family (Ma.) and Nephew Normand Bastien Jr and his son (N. Ft. Myers).

Denise (Dee) loved and appreciated those who were there to support her husband Gerry as she approached the inevitability. Sons, Dan, and Jeff (via FaceTime). Her brother Robbie, his wife Lisa and her godchild Jaymin Martel. Brother-in-law Normand and sister-in-law Cathy