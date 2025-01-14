Emmett G. Wright

Emmett Giddens Wright, 91, of Oxford, Florida, passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2025.

Emmett was born in Milton, Kentucky to Victor and Bessie Wright on August 27, 1933 and grew up on the family’s tobacco farm. After High School, he joined the Air Force and served as an Air Policeman during the Korean War. Following his enlistment, he joined the Newport News, Virginia Police Department. Working his way up the ranks, he retired as a Captain after 21 years of service. He married the love of his life, Annette in May, 1970.

Following Retirement, Emmett and Annette bought into the Sambo’s Restaurant chain and opened the first 24-hour restaurant in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. After selling the franchise, Emmett and Annette moved to various places throughout the country. Never one to wear out their welcome, they moved often—having lived in Virginia, Indiana, Arizona, California, Nevada, Tennessee, South Carolina, and finally settling in Florida.

When not engaging in their primary hobby—moving, Emmett and Annette were traveling. They visited every continent except Australia and Antarctica. They enjoyed their adventures in Europe, Russia, the Panama Canal, China, Egypt, Israel, South America, and Southeast Asia.

Emmett is preceded in death by his devoted wife, Annette; his parents, Victor and Bessie Wright; his sister, Melba (Ira) Kindoll; and his brother, Victor, Jr. (Topsy) Wright.

He is survived by his three sons, Emmett Wright, Jr., David (Laura) Wright, and Robert (Paul) Wright; his nieces and nephews, Billie (Calvin) Deveary, Pat Szewczak, Sher Rhea, Vicki Wright, and Jim (Debi) Wright; and numerous grand-nieces and nephews.

Visitation and Services will be held at Heirs-Baxley Funeral Home, 3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages, FL, on Wednesday, January 15, 2025, beginning at 9:00 a.m. with Chaplain Scott Dees officiating. Burial will follow at 12:30 p.m. with military honors at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell.

The family of Emmett Wright wishes to extend our sincere gratitude to the Compassionate Care Hospice Nurses and Caregivers who comforted him as his health declined, especially Eve, Melissa, Diane, Barbara, Juanita, Avis and Kelly. Special thanks are also extended to Sally Chiaferi, Emmett’s special friend who looked in on him every day during his waning years.