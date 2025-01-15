53.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, January 15, 2025
type here...

Harry Middleton IV

By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Comments
Harry Middleton IV
Harry Middleton IV

Harry Carson Middleton IV passed away suddenly on Thursday, January 2, 2025. Harry was born on December 28, 1950, in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, to Harry C. Middleton III and Margaret Morton.

Harry graduated in 1972 from Gettysburg College with a B.S. in Business. Harry’s career was in the convenience store business, where he held the positions of Division Manager, Sales and Promotion Manager, and Environmental Manager.

Harry truly enjoyed his life in The Villages, Florida, especially the many rounds of golf with his friends and neighbors. Harry was an avid sports fan and loved the Philadelphia Eagles, Flyers, and the Phillies. He would spend countless hours on March Madness leagues or tracking all the medals for the Olympics every 4 years. He always loved looking back and reminiscing, whether it was old photos or past sporting events. Harry will be fondly remembered by his family and friends for his smile & sense of humor. Harry was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather.

He is survived by his wife and best friend of 31 years Allene. Those he leaves to mourn are his son Marc (Gina); grandchildren Kaitlyn, Lily, and Cameron; Harry also leaves behind brothers Rand, Jeff; and sister Wendy. He was predeceased by his oldest son, Harry Carson V.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

We need a Trader Joe’s near The Villages

A resident of The Villages believes Florida's Friendliest Hometown deserves a Trader Joe's. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Who should share in cost of flooring at Savannah Center?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Fernandina resident, asks who should be paying for the $800,000+ flooring project at Savannah Center.

Villagers’ adult children responsible for most of the crime

A reader says it appears that Villagers’ adult children are responsible for most of the crime in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

What led to the disaster in California?

A Village of Calumet Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says facts point to the cause of the disaster in California.

Wait until taxpayers pick up tab for Trump’s golfing

A Lady Lake resident got a good laugh courtesy of a letter writer’s unhappiness with Vice President Kamala Harris’ recent travel. She says the tab for Trump's golf will be much more expensive.

Photos