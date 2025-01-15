Harry Middleton IV

Harry Carson Middleton IV passed away suddenly on Thursday, January 2, 2025. Harry was born on December 28, 1950, in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, to Harry C. Middleton III and Margaret Morton.

Harry graduated in 1972 from Gettysburg College with a B.S. in Business. Harry’s career was in the convenience store business, where he held the positions of Division Manager, Sales and Promotion Manager, and Environmental Manager.

Harry truly enjoyed his life in The Villages, Florida, especially the many rounds of golf with his friends and neighbors. Harry was an avid sports fan and loved the Philadelphia Eagles, Flyers, and the Phillies. He would spend countless hours on March Madness leagues or tracking all the medals for the Olympics every 4 years. He always loved looking back and reminiscing, whether it was old photos or past sporting events. Harry will be fondly remembered by his family and friends for his smile & sense of humor. Harry was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather.

He is survived by his wife and best friend of 31 years Allene. Those he leaves to mourn are his son Marc (Gina); grandchildren Kaitlyn, Lily, and Cameron; Harry also leaves behind brothers Rand, Jeff; and sister Wendy. He was predeceased by his oldest son, Harry Carson V.