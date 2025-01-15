Nicholas John Merlino

Nicholas Merlino passed away on December 31, 2024. He was born in New York City, NY on February 5, 1931.

He was a US Army veteran and a retired barber. He served in the US Army and was wounded in Korea in the Battle for Triangle Hill. He received a Bronze Star and a Purple Heart. Nicholas had three children from his first marriage to Carmen Merlino.

He was preceded in death by his second wife Juanita Merlino.

He enjoyed playing cards, dancing, and going on cruises.

He is survived by Judy Taylor; sons Rocco Merlino (wife Denise) and Mark Merlino (wife Jinny); Victoria Hospes (husband Rick); along with 2 grandsons Corey and Max Hospes; and from his second marriage he leaves behind Stephanie and Bill Hedges and 2 grandsons Gus and Grayson.