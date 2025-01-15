Table tennis enthusiasts eager for opening of new facility in The Villages

Table tennis enthusiasts are eager for the opening of a new facility in The Villages

The ribbon cutting for the new table tennis room at La Hacienda Recreation Center is set for 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22.

The Amenity Authority Committee approved the major renovation of the former Hacienda Catering kitchen, after the company fell behind on its rent.

The first-ever dedicated table tennis facility will include six tables and a training robot. The AAC has spent nearly $700,000 on the project.

Ratana Dong of the Village of Polo Ridge was one of the table tennis enthusiasts who successfully lobbied the AAC for the facility.

She is encouraging all residents to come and enjoy table tennis at the new facility.

“They will serve all residents including those with limited mobility such as Parkinson’s and Multiple Sclerosis (MS) for maintaining and improving mental and physical health and have fun,” Dong said.

She has reached out to Parkinson’s and MS support groups, encouraging them to plan to use the table tennis facilities for their physical and emotional betterment.