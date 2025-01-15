54.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, January 15, 2025
type here...

Table tennis enthusiasts eager for opening of new facility in The Villages

By Staff Report
Comments

Table tennis enthusiasts are eager for the opening of a new facility in The Villages

The ribbon cutting for the new table tennis room at La Hacienda Recreation Center is set for 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22.

The Amenity Authority Committee approved the major renovation of the former Hacienda Catering kitchen, after the company fell behind on its rent.

The first-ever dedicated table tennis facility will include six tables and a training robot. The AAC has spent nearly $700,000 on the project.

Ratana Dong of the Village of Polo Ridge was one of the table tennis enthusiasts who successfully lobbied the AAC for the facility.

She is encouraging all residents to come and enjoy table tennis at the new facility.

“They will serve all residents including those with limited mobility such as Parkinson’s and Multiple Sclerosis (MS) for maintaining and improving mental and physical health and have fun,” Dong said.

She has reached out to Parkinson’s and MS support groups, encouraging them to plan to use the table tennis facilities for their physical and emotional betterment.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Hey Michael MacDonald, facts are important!

A Village of Sabal Chase resident has a rebuttal of a recent Letter to the Editor about Trump’s sexual assault legal case.

We need a Trader Joe’s near The Villages

A resident of The Villages believes Florida's Friendliest Hometown deserves a Trader Joe's. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Who should share in cost of flooring at Savannah Center?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Fernandina resident, asks who should be paying for the $800,000+ flooring project at Savannah Center.

Villagers’ adult children responsible for most of the crime

A reader says it appears that Villagers’ adult children are responsible for most of the crime in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

What led to the disaster in California?

A Village of Calumet Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says facts point to the cause of the disaster in California.

Photos