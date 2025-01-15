54.3 F
The Villages
Wednesday, January 15, 2025
Villager seeking submissive teen for sex enters plea at arraignment

By Staff Report
A Villager charged with seeking a submissive teen for sex has entered a plea in his criminal case.

David Carbary, 71, of the Village of Tamarind Grove, pleaded not guilty Tuesday in Marion County Court to charges of using a computer to solicit a parent/guardian for consent and unlawful use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a crime.

Screenshot
David Carbary

The former golf staff lead at the Bonifay Championship Golf Course was taken into custody on Nov. 4.

Carbary got in touch with a man he believed to be the 14-year-old girl’s stepfather in August through the Skip the Games website. An Ocala Police Department officer was posing as the stepfather.

Carbary indicated he was looking for a submissive teen, willing to engage in oral and anal sex, according to an arrest report.

Through a Consumer Cellular subpoena, it was determined that Carbary’s account had been used in the online conversation, including his name, address, phone number and his email address – [email protected].

Carbary remains free on bond. He is being represented by criminal defense attorney Eric Evilsizer of Inverness.

Carbary began working at Bonifay in June. He previously worked at Evans Prairie and Cane Garden. He is no longer employed by The Villages District Government.

