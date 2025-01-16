Another horrible accident and still no action on North Morse Boulevard

I was in attendance at the CDD 1 supervisors meeting last Friday, Jan. 10 and asked about the horrible accident that occurred Dec. 13 on North Morse boulevard.

No one knew anything about the outcome of the 92-year-old person that was hit head-on in a golf cart by a car. My thought was that no one could have survived that type of trauma.

While the sheriff’s report did not respond to my inquiry, he did say that the average speed on North Morse Boulevard is 33 mph based on speed monitors.

I was taken back because of what I see everyday – speeding vehicles and many accidents.

Then one gentleman asked the sheriff’s representative if the golf carts traveling 20 mph are included in the data.

“Oh yes, our equipment cannot distinguish between vehicles and golf carts.”

So the speed information from the sheriff is worthless because of the amount of golf cart traffic on the road.

How are we ever going to get North Morse Boulevard fixed with that type of reported information?

County engineering just shrugs their shoulders at the inconvenience of the accidents being reported and continues to say, “Driver Error,” versus, “The road is not designed for today’s traffic.”

CDD 1 supervisors stepped up to the plate and gave the county a report showing how this section of road can be fixed. Years go by and no action from the county. Then another horrible accident. Residents get upset but who really cares in the county?

It seems like no one cares.

Please lower the speed limit. That will cost virtually nothing.

Then work on a plan to:

• Add traffic lights;

• Move golf carts to off-road multimodal paths;

• add a center turn lane.

One mile of the road has been fixed. Please fix the last section (1.5 miles) to enhance safety for residents.

It is the sworn duty of the county commissioners to protect the health, safety, and welfare of the residents.

Please do your job.

James Vaccaro is a resident of The Villages.