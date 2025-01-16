Single mom with financial woes caught with stolen merchandise at Walmart

A single mother who claimed she was struggling financially was arrested with $1,363 in stolen merchandise at Walmart.

Lameeka Marie Spencer, 32, of Leesburg, was stopped by a loss prevention officer as she attempted to wheel out the shopping cart Tuesday night at the Walmart in Summerfield, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The shopping cart contained paper towels, a vacuum cleaner, a suitcase and a stainless steel trash can. Other merchandise had been concealed in the suitcase and trash can.

When questioned by a deputy, Spencer initially lied about her identity and date of birth. She blamed the theft on the fact she is a single mother, unemployed and struggling with financial issues, the report said.

The deputy discovered Spencer’s true identity and learned that she had previously been convicted of theft in Sumter County. She was also in possession of cocaine and fentanyl.

She was arrested on charges of theft, drug possession and providing false information to a law enforcement officer. She was booked at the Marion County Jail.