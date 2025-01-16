58.9 F
The Villages
Thursday, January 16, 2025
Sumter County refunding tax money after fire funding fiasco

By Staff Report
Comments

The Sumter County Tax Collector is refunding monies paid for ad valorem taxes for either the Sumter County Fire District MSTU or The Villages Fire District MSTU.

Refunds will be issued to property owners of record and mailed to the address on file, unless taxes are escrowed through a mortgage. For those whose taxes are paid by escrowed funds with a mortgage company, refunds will be sent directly to the mortgage company. Refunds will be mailed in February 2025. All 2024 accounts unpaid as of January 1, 2025 have been corrected and corrected tax notices were mailed on January 16, 2025. Your corrected tax bill can also be found by visiting www.SumterTaxCollector.com and choosing “Pay/Search Property Taxes”.

The Sumter County Board of County Commissioners (the “Commission”) initially adopted Resolution 2024-36 and Resolution 2024-37 setting the ad valorem millage rate for The Villages Fire District MSTU and Sumter County Fire District MSTU at .0272 mills and .29 mills, respectively. However, on November 12, 2024, the Commission adopted amended resolutions reducing the ad valorem millage rate for both fire districts to zero. With the millage rate reduced to zero, no taxes are due to be paid for either fire district. Therefore, with the consent and approval of the Florida Department of Revenue, all monies collected for tax payments for either The Villages Fire District MSTU or the Sumter County Fire District MSTU are being refunded.

If you should have any questions, please contact the Sumter County Tax Collector’s Office by phone at 352-569-6740 or by email to [email protected].

