Matthew James Murnane Jr.

Matthew J. Murnane Jr. of Rio Grande, The Villages passed away January 13 at age 81.

Matt was born on Long Island, NY to Matthew and Evelyn Murnane (deceased). He grew up in Greenwich, NY and graduated from Greenwich High School.

Matt started work as a car washer in a car dealership, but with hard work and great ability rose to be General Manager of a successful multi-million-dollar dealership.

Matt is predeceased by his granddaughter Nora and his first wife Sandra.

He is survived by his wife of 20 years Kathy, his son Matt III, daughters Ann (Bruce MacIntosh), Donna (Dan Gowie) and Erin (Michael Ghent). He is also survived by 11 grandchildren, a Great-grandchild, Violet, nephews and a niece, and his beloved dog Lovey.

Matt loved living in The Villages, traveling and many activities, although he was restricted greatly in the last few years by physical limitations. In his earlier years he coached his daughters’ softball teams. Since its beginning, he was a dedicated Dallas Cowboys fan.