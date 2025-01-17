Protestors demand safety improvements on dangerous roadway in The Villages

Nearly 100 residents demonstrated Friday morning morning, demanding safety improvements on a dangerous roadway in The Villages.

Villagers Jim and Donna Vaccaro helped organize the protest after witnessing several accidents and experiencing the heavy traffic which makes Morse Boulevard so dangerous for golf carts and bicyclist. Jim Vaccaro has repeatedly urged authorities to take action to safeguard residents who use their golf carts and bicycles on Morse Boulevard.

Villager Laurie Clewell stood at the intersection of Morse Boulevard and Guido Avenue where a number of serious and sometimes fatal accidents have tragically occurred.

Clewell said something must be done to improve the intersection as well as putting in an off-road multi-modal path.

Fellow resident Ralph Sudina agreed “something must be done” as he waved a sign urging drivers to slow down.

Several demonstrators held up signs urging the county to put in a stoplight at the intersection, as many of the accidents which have occurred on North Morse Boulevard have happened as residents attempt to move onto Morse Boulevard. Several Villagers said that they may have to wait for seven to 10 minutes to turn onto Morse Boulevard

Community Development District 1 Supervisor Ellen Cora said that several fatal accidents on that section of Morse Boulevard would not have happened if the carts and bicycles were off the road on a multi-modal path.

“CDD 1 supervisors stepped up to the plate and gave the county a report showing how this section of road can be fixed. Years go by and no action from the county. Then another horrible accident. Residents get upset, but who really cares in the county?” Vaccaro asked.

He urged the county to reduce the speed limit for all vehicles on that stretch of Morse Boulevard to 25 miles per hour.

