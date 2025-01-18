Fines continue to pile up at home out of compliance since 2019

Fines are continuing to pile up at a home in The Villages which has been out of compliance since 2019.

The home at 467 Oboe Way in the Village of Amelia is owned by Helen Kelleher. The home was the subject of a public hearing in 2019. Since that time, fines have been accumulating and currently stand at $5,750. In addition the Community Development District 6 Board of Supervisors is looking at $1,873 in legal fees associated with the property.

The original complaint was about overgrown grass and weeds.

Richard and Helen Kelleher purchased the home in 2013 for $176,000. Richard Kelleher died in 2014. Helen Kelleher is apparently living in Massachusetts.

The District has been cutting the grass.