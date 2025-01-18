Loretta Mary Harp

Loretta Mary Harp, 91, born November 28, 1932, passed away peacefully at Cornerstone Hospice, Lady Lake, Florida, on Saturday, June 22, 2024. She was interred at the Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, Florida, on July 12, 2024.

Loretta was born in Qu’Appelle, Saskatchewan, Canada. She met her husband Buddy of 69 years while he was on temporary duty with the U.S. Air Force in Newfoundland, Canada. After a brief courtship, they married in Roswell, New Mexico, at Walker AFB. As the wife of an Air Force Officer, Loretta was invaluable in helping her family adjust to the many relocation assignments throughout Buddy’s military career. Because of her joyful enthusiasm for fun, adventure, and love of entertaining, Loretta made lifelong friends with each move.

She learned duplicate bridge shortly after she was married, sparking a lifelong passion. She dedicated herself to the game and became an accomplished player, attaining the rank of Life Master. She was a member of The Villages Duplicate Bridge Club for many years.

Loretta leaves behind her husband, Buddy, and their two daughters, Karen Harp of Jacksonville, Florida, and Robin Harp of Washington, DC.

Loretta loved, was loved, and we miss her greatly.