Saturday, January 18, 2025
Official in The Villages frustrated about SECO’s lack of transparency

By Meta Minton
An official in The Villages has expressed frustration about SECO Energy’s lack of transparency when it comes to finances.

Community Development District 6 Board Chairman John Calandro expressed his frustration during a board meeting Friday at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

Last year, SECO officials ignited an enormous amount of anger and frustration among community development district supervisors in The Villages as the CDDs were hit with huge increases in pole rentals.  In June, an official called for the removal of the elected SECO trustees. Some CDDs have been exploring money-saving options, including putting in their own poles and the pursuit of solar powered lights. Tempers have cooled somewhat as SECO came up with grants and other relief for the CDDs.

However, this past week SECO Energy, in a meeting before the Sumter County Commission, unveiled plans for a new multi-million facility, including new corporate offices. SECO had tried to blame the pole rental hikes on the cost LED conversion and the energy cooperative claimed it had been tardy in raising the rates when it should have done so years earlier.

As a result of the uproar last year, SECO brass held a closed-door meeting with CDD officials from The Villages. Calandro indicated that the meeting was less than satisfactory and SECO didn’t divulge the full picture. The media was barred from the meeting.

“It’s hard to understand what they are telling us when they are sharing information with us one inch at a time,” said Calandro, who has served in local government for many years and had a successful career in the private sector before retiring to The Villages. “We need to see the full plan. Part of their explanation was they need the money for ‘future needs.’ We need to know what their ‘future needs’ are.”

Calandro also reminded his fellow board members that SECO Energy, which is a member owned cooperative, will hold an election Feb. 5 at Savannah Center as Trustee Gerald Anderson seeks re-election to the District 3 seat. The Village of Belle Aire resident won election to the board in 2019, besting seven other Villagers in the race.

Learn more about Anderson’s re-election contest and how you can participate at this link:

https://secoenergy.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/12/District-3-Meeting-Notice-2025.pdf

