Chester Thomas

Chester Thomas, 83, passed away on January 14, 2025 at his residence in Wildwood, Florida. Chester was born on February 26, 1941 in Detroit, Michigan to his parents William Samuel Thomas and Eleanor June (Kraatz) Thomas.

Chet served in the United States Army for seven years, stationed in Germany for much of his active duty service. He was self-employed for most of his career as an installer of aluminum siding and gutters (becoming known as “Tinman” by many). While he loved being his own boss, he went to work at the Auto Alliance Assembly Plant (Ford Motor Company) in Flat Rock, Michigan at the end of his career to provide more stability for his family. Chet and his late wife Linda moved to Wildwood, Florida 20 years ago from Canton, Michigan.

Chet was a skilled craftsman, meticulous about maintenance, who could build or fix just about anything. He also loved friendly competition, winning more than his share of “golf dollars” playing with friends and family at Deer Run Golf Course near the family cottage on Lake LeAnn in Michigan, and he took great pride when Tinman’s picks came out on top in the family football pool.

He is survived by loving daughters: Marci McCulloch (Ric) of Dexter, MI and Julie Gundry (Ed) of Wake Forest, NC; a sister: Louise Miller (James) of Southgate, MI; a brother: Samuel Thomas (Mickie) of Allen Park, MI; five grandchildren: Jacob Gundry (Caitlin), Katie Gundry, Abby Gundry, Owen McCulloch, and Stephen McCulloch; and many nieces and nephews. Chester was preceded in death by his parents, his beloved wife, Linda, his brother, William Thomas, and his sister-in-law Fran Thomas.

In lieu of flowers, for those wishing to make a donation to honor Chet, please consider the American Heart Association.