Historic Side resident’s tattoos lead to his arrest in Walmart theft case

The unique tattoos on a resident of the Historic Side of The Villages helped law enforcement track him town in a theft case at a local Walmart.

Kevin Ronald Miller, 42, was arrested earlier this month on a Marion County warrant charging him with theft.

The warrant was issued after an Aug. 17 incident in which Miller set off an emergency alarm and sprinted outside the rear door of the Walmart in Summerfield while he was carrying stolen merchandise, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Video surveillance showed Miller walking around the store before he selected a box of solar security lights and a box containing computer speakers and running from the store. When a loss prevention agent reviewed the surveillance, he took note of Miller’s tattoos on his neck and forearms and connected him to a previous theft case at the Walmart in Bushnell. The loss prevention officer checked Miller’s previous Sumter County Detention Center booking mugshot to confirm his identity. He turned the information over to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and a warrant was obtained for Miller’s arrest.

In October, Miller was arrested while police were investigating a theft at Rolling Acres Plaza in The Villages.