Historic Side resident arrested after alleged theft at TJ Maxx

By Staff Report
Kevin Ronald Miller
A resident of the Historic Side of The Villages was arrested after an alleged theft at TJ Maxx at Rolling Acres Plaza.

Kevin Ronald Miller, 42, who lives at 709 Megan Circle, abruptly left store on Sept. 25 and climbed into a golf cart with two companions, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. They drove the golf cart to the nearby Petco store. An officer watched Miller unzip his backpack and hand his female companion new clothes with pricetags still attached, the report said. It was later determined that the $43.97 worth of clothing had been taken from TJ Maxx.

Miller went into Petco and shoplifted $85 worth of dog treats.

When he was apprehended by police, he was found to be in possession of cocaine and heroin. He was taken into custody and booked at the Lake County Jail on $6,000 bond.

Earlier this year, Miller was arrested at a local Walmart.

His companions were also arrested on drug charges.

