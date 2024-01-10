Suspect allegedly steals nearly $400 worth of food and NFL cards at Walmart

A Lady Lake man was arrested after allegedly stealing nearly $400 worth of food and NFL cards from Walmart.

Kevin Ronald Miller, 41, who lives at 900 April Hills Blvd., at about 3 p.m. Sunday went into the store in Bushnell and picked up an Eastport backpack worth $34.98. He loaded it with numerous items including boxes of NFL cards, chicken salad, cheesecake, deviled eggs and banana pudding, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The items had a total value of $394. He left the store through the garden center and was apprehended in the parking lot. The incident was captured on video surveillance.

Miller had a plastic straw with a white powdery residue in his pants pocket as well as aluminum foil which had a burnt residue. Miller has a criminal history which includes a 2022 drug arrest at the Tikki Hut game room in Oxford and a 2021 arrest after a traffic stop at Aldi in Oxford.

As a result of Sunday’s arrest, Miller was booked on charges of theft and possession of drug equipment at the Lake County Jail. He was released after posting $4,000 bond.