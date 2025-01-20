Barbara Ann Ratliff

Barbara Ann Ratliff, 86 passed away in Webster, Florida on January 17, 2025. She was born in Ackworth, Georgia on January 17, 1939 to Carlton and Norene Gorham.

Barbara enjoyed sewing, driving the church bus, teaching Sunday School, leading the Ladies Ministry and was a cat lover. Most of all, she loved her family and all children.

She is survived by her son; Tim Ratliff of Lake City Florida; Daughters: Robin Dozier of Daphne, Alabama; Lorie (James) Joseph of Jacksonville, Florida; Betty (Bill) Hewett of Webster, Florida; Lisa Ratliff of Webster, Florida; Shirley Ratliff of Webster, Florida; Grandchildren: Kandes, Keslee, Brett, Cason, Zain, Braxton, McKenzie, Lindsay, Michael, Lauren, Rebecca, Kimberly, Samantha, Jessica, Katie, Emily, Hannah, Joel and Chloe; Great Grandchildren, many. Brother; Danny Gorham of Bradenton, Florida.

Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil Ratliff. Parents Carlton and Norene Gorham, Son Kenneth Marlow.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2025 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with the service at 11:00 a.m. at the Faith Baptist Church in Webster. Interment to follow to Florida National Cemetery.