By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Steven Lewis Falk, (77) of The Villages passed away on January 17, 2025. Steve was a devoted husband, father and grandpa, He is survived by his devoted wife, Jeri; his daughter, Lisa; his son, Peter; and four grandchildren, Gabriel, Seth, Pierson and Nora.

Steve was known as a fun person who loved his family and was always looking for his next adventure. He loved spending time on his motorcycle, bicycling, boating, country line dancing, and playing golf among other hobbies.

A funeral service will be held at The Congregational Church- Summerfield on January 26, 2025 at 3PM and will be followed by a Celebration of Life at the Dignity Memorial Life Celebration Center- Wildwood at 4PM.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Lymphoma and Leukemia Society- http://www.lls.org/

