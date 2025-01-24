Kevin Mahon Sr., 80 It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Kevin Mahon, Sr., of The Villages, Florida, formerly from Waretown NJ, a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and friend, on January 11, 2025. Surrounded by the love of his family, Kevin Mahon Sr. left this world after a life well lived and deeply cherished.

Born in Newark, New Jersey, to John and Genevieve Mahon, Kevin dedicated 29 years of service to the Newark Fire Department, proudly served as a firefighter, dedicating his life to protecting his community with courage, selflessness, and unwavering determination. He was deeply respected by his fellow firefighters and beloved by those he served. His commitment to service reflected his generous spirit and steadfast heart.

Kevin is survived by his beloved wife and best friend of 60 years, Dorothea Mahon. Their enduring partnership was a testament to love, commitment, and laughter. Together, they built a family full of warmth and countless treasured memories.

He was a loving father to his three children and their spouses: Kim LeVance (Lonnie), Kevin Mahon Jr. (Maureen), and Kelly Schnepp (Mark). A proud and loving grandfather to 10 grandchildren-Liz (Ryan), Markie, Kerry, Zack (Jordynn), Tara, Max (Kristen), Monica, Lonnie III, Noel, and Kaitlyn-Kevin was also blessed to be a great-grandfather to Charlotte, Addie, Wyatt, and Kennedy. Additionally, a loving brother to his cherished sister, Maureen Mahon.

Kevin loved life and embraced every moment with enthusiasm. He enjoyed family vacations, fishing, golfing, and cheering on his beloved New York Giants. Above all, Kevin cherished time spent with his family and friends, who were the center of his world and brought him endless joy. His warmth, kindness, and humor earned him the love of many, and countless friends affectionately called him “Dad” or “Grandpa.” He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

A celebration of Kevin’s life will be on Feb 8th. Mass will be at 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s, Barnegat NJ with a gathering at Calloways in West Creek NJ at 12 p.m.

in lieu of flowers, please donate to St Jude in memory of the best man ever created.