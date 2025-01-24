Patsy Knotts

Patsy Lee Knotts, also affectionately known as Patricia, passed away Thursday, January 23, 2025 at the age of 93 in The Villages, Florida. She was born on September 5, 1931, in Sullivan, Indiana to Joseph Gallagher and Mary Nicholas Gallagher Wallace. She spent much of her life in Sullivan before enjoying a second home in Estero, Florida, in her later years. A graduate of Sullivan High School in 1949 and was a member of Saint Mary’s Catholic Church in Sullivan, Indiana. Patsy’s roots in her hometown were deep, though her kindness, laughter, and bright spirit extended far beyond.

Patsy was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John Edward Knotts, with whom she shared 47 years of marriage. She was also predeceased by her dear friend, Colin Hamburg. Additionally, she was preceded in death by her sister, Beverly Harris.

She leaves behind a loving family, including her children, Nancy Woodward (Lee) and John Knotts (Rita), as well as her cherished grandchildren, Josh (Jessie), Shawn (Brooke), Troy (Cara), and Jennifer (Adrian). Patsy was also the proud great-grandmother of Tori, Mitchell, Raylee Sue, and Oliver.

Patsy was the light in any room, the bubble to every step, and the giggle that could lift the spirits of anyone around her. Her wit was unmatched, often sharing the best jokes or old-time expressions that left a lasting smile on the faces of those lucky enough to hear them. She had a remarkable ability to make everyone feel seen and valued, always finding something good to say about others-even strangers. Her warmth and kindness inspired those who knew her to look for the good in the world and to spread joy wherever they went.

In her active years, Patsy enjoyed playing tennis and golf and found endless fun and camaraderie at Riverwoods, where she could always be counted on for an adventure or a spark of mischief. But it was her generous heart and infectious laughter that defined her the most.

Although we are saddened by her passing, we take comfort in knowing that her life made us all better people. She taught us the importance of kindness, humor, and seeing the best in the world and those around us. Patsy’s legacy will live on in the hearts of her family and friends, who will always remember her vibrant spirit.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The Salvation Army, a cause dear to Patsy’s heart. She always remembered the assistance they provided her with clothing and home items during her childhood after the loss of her childhood home. Donations in her honor would be a meaningful tribute to the charity that had such an impact on her life.