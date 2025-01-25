50.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, January 25, 2025
type here...

William Henry McCauley

By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Comments
William Henry McCauley
William Henry McCauley

William Henry McCauley, 84, a beloved husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather, Uncle, and servant of the Lord, entered eternal rest on January, 15th, 2025, at The Cornerstone Hospice in The Villages, FL.

Bill was a resident of Largo in The Villages, where he spent his later years surrounded by faith, family, and cherished memories. Born in Binghamton, NY, to Thomas and Helen McCauley. He was a graduate of Villanova University (ROTC) and Syracuse University College of Law, where he completed his Juris Doctor degree. He was a retired Lieutenant Commander in the United States Navy, and a Naval Flight Officer with the Hurricane Squadron VW-4. He served for 22 years.

He was a resident of Wellington, FL for 30 years. A lifetime member of the Military Officers Association, a former president of the Navy League of the Palm Beaches, a member of the Rotary Club of the Palm Beaches and the Villages Noon Rotary. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus in Wellington at St. Rita Catholic Church. He was also a member of the Veterans Memorial Post in Lady Lake.

He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Jeannette, and his two Children, John L. McCauley (Lori Ann), Katherine Mulheran (Daniel), and six grandsons. Also, his brother-in-law LTC J. Rudolph W. Kohler and Lt Col Jean M. Kohler and his sister Mary Greene.

He is preceded in death by his brother, Lt Col John T. McCauley (Alice), USAF and his brother-in-law Peter Greene.

Bill’s life was a testament to faith, service, and love. His legacy will continue in the lives of those he touched, his family, and the church and communities he served so faithfully.

A Catholic Mass will be held at St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church in Wildwood, FL on March 21st at 10:00 a.m. 5323 East CR 462, Wildwood, FL.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

There is enough room to add a golf cart path along Morse Boulevard

A Village of Springdale reader says there is enough land along Morse Boulevard north of County Road 466 to add a golf cart path. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Phil Sutton can’t conceal his hate for President Trump

A Village of Amelia resident believes that letter writer Phil Sutton can’t conceal his hate for President Trump.

Bagels need to have an authentic New York ingredient

A Village of Springdale resident read the news about a new bagel shop coming to The Villages, but he says to be a New York bagel, one ingredient is essential.

Ed McGinty offers thoughts on Trump’s first days in office

Ed McGinty is back and offering his thoughts on Trump’s first days in office. Read his Letter to the Editor.

No one obeys the speed limit in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Rio Grande resident says that many of traffic problems in The Villages can be traced to the fact no one obeys the speed limit.

Photos