William Henry McCauley

William Henry McCauley, 84, a beloved husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather, Uncle, and servant of the Lord, entered eternal rest on January, 15th, 2025, at The Cornerstone Hospice in The Villages, FL.

Bill was a resident of Largo in The Villages, where he spent his later years surrounded by faith, family, and cherished memories. Born in Binghamton, NY, to Thomas and Helen McCauley. He was a graduate of Villanova University (ROTC) and Syracuse University College of Law, where he completed his Juris Doctor degree. He was a retired Lieutenant Commander in the United States Navy, and a Naval Flight Officer with the Hurricane Squadron VW-4. He served for 22 years.

He was a resident of Wellington, FL for 30 years. A lifetime member of the Military Officers Association, a former president of the Navy League of the Palm Beaches, a member of the Rotary Club of the Palm Beaches and the Villages Noon Rotary. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus in Wellington at St. Rita Catholic Church. He was also a member of the Veterans Memorial Post in Lady Lake.

He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Jeannette, and his two Children, John L. McCauley (Lori Ann), Katherine Mulheran (Daniel), and six grandsons. Also, his brother-in-law LTC J. Rudolph W. Kohler and Lt Col Jean M. Kohler and his sister Mary Greene.

He is preceded in death by his brother, Lt Col John T. McCauley (Alice), USAF and his brother-in-law Peter Greene.

Bill’s life was a testament to faith, service, and love. His legacy will continue in the lives of those he touched, his family, and the church and communities he served so faithfully.

A Catholic Mass will be held at St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church in Wildwood, FL on March 21st at 10:00 a.m. 5323 East CR 462, Wildwood, FL.