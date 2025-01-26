Bill Ellis Cox

William Ellis Cox, known affectionately as Bill, was born on March 14, 1952, in Johnson City, TN, and passed away on January 13, 2025, in The Villages, FL. He is survived by his loving wife, Janet Cox, and their two daughters, Melissa Henry (husband Beau, grandchildren Cormac and Olivia) and Laura Albers (husband Aric, grandchildren Jade, Aleah, Ashlynn, and Jordan). Bill is also survived by his sister, Pam Beuerlein (husband Jim Beuerlein).

A multifaceted individual, Bill had a diverse career spanning over four professions. He began as a chemical engineer at Exxon, later becoming a self-employed quality manager, teaching ISO 9001 standards to various corporations, and ultimately working as a computer network administrator for a military contractor in Europe. A self-taught baker, he perfected the art of sourdough bread, which he delighted in sharing with friends and family.

Bill’s zest for life was evident in his many hobbies and interests. He loved to travel the world, with fond memories of Germany, France, Switzerland, and the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina, Houston and The Villages, FL. He had a passion for traveling, entertaining, good craft beer and meeting new people, always eager to strike up a conversation with anyone he encountered. His love for 70s music was reflected in his playlists, which included legendary bands like Led Zeppelin, the Eagles, Pink Floyd, and Eric Clapton just to name a few.

An adventurous soul, Bill enjoyed skiing, diving, and hiking, and was also an avid fan of armchair sports, particularly football.

Bill’s caring nature and infectious smile made him a beloved figure among friends and family. He was known for saying, “You gotta meet my wife Janet, you would love her; she is wonderful!” whenever he met new acquaintances.

Bill’s involvement in community organizations and charities, including his volunteer work with Samaritan’s Purse, showcased his commitment to making a difference in the lives of others. His Christian beliefs guided him as a born-again Christian with a deep love for Jesus and the message of salvation.

The move to Florida was a great adventure for Bill, he thoroughly enjoyed cruising, the beach, local trips along with his beer groups in The Villages. He had a passion for good craft beer had many friends with mutual interests.

Bill will be remembered for his intelligence, his love for learning, his competitive spirit, and his ability to bring people together. His legacy of kindness and joyful camaraderie will live on in the hearts of all who knew him.

Please join us to celebrate Friendship and life of Bill Cox

Sunday, February 2, 2025 at 2:00 p.m. at Everglades Recreation, 5497 Marsh Bend Trl, The Villages, FL.