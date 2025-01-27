Golf cart driver injured in crash with automobile in The Villages

A person driving a golf cart was injured after colliding with an automobile on a controversial roadway in The Villages.

Both vehicles had been northbound at about 12:20 p.m. Monday on Morse Boulevard when the automobile made a right turn onto Carrera Drive at the Village of De La Vista East, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The vehicle turned in front of the golf cart, which collided with the automobile.

The person driving the golf cart complained of back pain and was transported by The Villages Public Safety Department to a local hospital.

The driver of the automobile was ticketed for failure to yield the right of way.

A recent protest was staged on that roadway, attempting to call attention to the dangerous co-mingling of cars and golf carts. A woman whose father was killed a decade ago on that busy thoroughfare, penned a Letter to the Editor, pleading for change.