Nicholas J. Esposito

Nicholas Joseph Esposito, born on January 16, 1945, in New York, passed away peacefully on January 12, 2025, just days shy of his 80th birthday.

Nicholas was a man deeply cherished by those who knew him. He was known for his unwavering kindness and remarkable generosity, always ready to lend a helping hand or offer support when it was needed most. His reliability and selflessness left an indelible mark on all of the lives he touched. Family was at the heart of Nicholas’s life. He had an older brother and twin sister who he grew up with.

Nick is survived by his loving wife Barbara and their two beautiful daughters. Nick also had two son in laws, who he loved as his own. He was a devoted grandfather to five grandchildren, and one great grandson whom he adored more than anything. He cherished every thought and moment with them while he was with us.

Nicholas’s legacy is one of love, compassion, and steadfast dedication to his family and friends. May his memory bring comfort to all who had the privilege of knowing him.