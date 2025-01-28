60.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, January 28, 2025
type here...

Bonnie Felicicchia

By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Comments
Bonnie Felicicchia
Bonnie Felicicchia

Bonnie Elizabeth Felicicchia, 74, of The Villages, Florida, passed away peacefully on January 22, 2025.

Bonnie is survived by her sister, Sharon Sten; her brother, Russell Shryock (sister-in-law Donna Shryock); nephews and nieces Sean, Christopher, Steven, Ashley, Michael, Megan, Drake, and Shelby; as well as the great-nephews and great-nieces she adored. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Joseph Felicicchia; her father, Gordon Shryock; her mother, Estelle Shryock; her brother, Gene Shryock; her sister, Debbie Canada; and her brother-in-law, John Sten.

Bonnie danced her way through life, leaving a lasting impression on all who were lucky enough to know her. She had a beautiful smile that could light up any room, a big heart that overflowed with love, and an unwavering generosity that touched everyone around her. Bonnie’s optimism and zest for life were contagious, and she always found a way to bring joy to those she encountered. Her warmth and kindness will be missed by all who knew her.

In lieu of flowers, Bonnie requested that donations be made in her name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Aging drivers – not speed – might be the problem

A Village of Fernandina resident says that research suggests that aging drivers, and not speed, may be the cause of accidents in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

An easy and cheap solution to improve safety on Morse Boulevard

A Village of Hacienda South resident, whose birdcage overlooks Morse Boulevard, proposes a cheap easy solution to improve safety on Morse Boulevard.

A few questions about Donald Trump

In response to a previous letter writer, a Village of Palo Alto resident has a few questions about Donald Tump.

We need speed control in Florida!

A Village of Collier reader says it’s time to slow down drivers in Florida. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Trump pardons criminals and blames illegal immigrants for crime

A Lady Lake reader sees irony in President Trump’s pardon of the Jan. 6 mob while at the same time he blames illegal immigrants for crime.

Photos