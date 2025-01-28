Bonnie Felicicchia

Bonnie Elizabeth Felicicchia, 74, of The Villages, Florida, passed away peacefully on January 22, 2025.

Bonnie is survived by her sister, Sharon Sten; her brother, Russell Shryock (sister-in-law Donna Shryock); nephews and nieces Sean, Christopher, Steven, Ashley, Michael, Megan, Drake, and Shelby; as well as the great-nephews and great-nieces she adored. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Joseph Felicicchia; her father, Gordon Shryock; her mother, Estelle Shryock; her brother, Gene Shryock; her sister, Debbie Canada; and her brother-in-law, John Sten.

Bonnie danced her way through life, leaving a lasting impression on all who were lucky enough to know her. She had a beautiful smile that could light up any room, a big heart that overflowed with love, and an unwavering generosity that touched everyone around her. Bonnie’s optimism and zest for life were contagious, and she always found a way to bring joy to those she encountered. Her warmth and kindness will be missed by all who knew her.

In lieu of flowers, Bonnie requested that donations be made in her name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.