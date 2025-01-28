71.9 F
The Villages
Tuesday, January 28, 2025
Wildwood man dies as result of four-vehicle crash on State Road 44

By Staff Report
Comments

A 50-year-old Wildwood man has died as the result of a four-vehicle crash on State Road 44 in Sumter County.

He had been driving a Honda Civic at 12:45 p.m. Thursday and was stopped in eastbound traffic on State Road 44 at Industrial Drive when his vehicle was rear-ended by a truck driven by a 40-year-old Elizabeth, N.J. man, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The New Jersey man’s truck went on to crash into a Ford F-150 pickup driven by a 76-year-old Webster man as well as a Toyota Rav4 driven by a 73-year-old Las Vegas, Calif. man.

The Wildwood man was transported to an area hospital where he later died of injuries suffered in the crash. The New Jersey man and the Webster man suffered minor injuries and were treated at area hospitals. The Las Vegas, Calif. man was not injured.

