Kathleen Elizabeth Olds

Kathleen Elizabeth Olds November 7, 1948 – January 24, 2025

Kathleen Elizabeth Olds, 76, passed away peacefully on January 24, 2025, in The Villages, Florida. Kathie lived much of her life in Gaylord, Michigan, where she and her husband raised their family. Later, she moved to Stuart, Florida, before spending the last 10 years of her life in The Villages, where she built new friendships and cherished her golden years.

Kathie was born on November 7, 1948, in the Bronx, New York, to Thomas and Helen McGrath. She grew up in a loving family with her siblings, Tom (Debbie) McGrath, Chris (Deirdre) McGrath, Peggy (Michael) Kemp, and Mary (Jim) Coppens. She graduated from Lewport High School in Lewiston, New York, in 1966. Kathie met the love of her life, Wes Olds, and the two were married on March 7, 1970, embarking on a 54-year journey of love, partnership, and devotion.

Kathie’s passion for education inspired her career as a librarian, where she dedicated herself to fostering a love of learning and reading. At the age of 50, she achieved a lifelong goal of earning her master’s degree, a testament to her determination and commitment to personal growth. She cherished helping others discover the joy of books and was a beloved figure in her community.

Kathie’s greatest joy was her family. Together with Wes, she raised three children: Lori (Beau) Vallier, Eric (Rachel Damon) Olds, and Kevin (Melissa) Olds. She was a proud and loving grandmother to Corinne and Zachary Vallier (Lori and Beau), Ian, Isaiah, and Elliot Olds (Eric and their mother, Shaawn Machkovitz Olds), and Madeline Olds (Kevin and Melissa). Kathie was also a beloved grandmother figure to Boston, Addysen, Emersen, and Marison Damon (Rachel’s children), who brought her immense joy.

Kathie found happiness in spending time with her family and friends, playing card games, traveling, and immersing herself in the pages of a good book. Her warmth, laughter, and kind spirit left an indelible mark on all who knew her.

Preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Helen, and her brother, Tom, Kathie is survived by her devoted husband, Wes; her children and their families; her siblings Chris (Deirdre), Peggy (Michael), Mary (Jim), and sister-in-law Debbie; and her many nieces and nephews. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend whose wisdom, compassion, and generosity touched countless lives.

A celebration of life will be held on Friday, January 31, 2025, from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Dignity Memorial Life Celebration Center (7134 Powell Rd, Wildwood, FL). A short service will be held by Father John McCracken at 3:00 p.m. If you plan to attend this casual event, the family requests you include the color green in your outfit choice, as it was her favorite color.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Kathie’s honor to The American Library Association or a non-profit of your choice.